Wisconsin transfer Kayden Lyles to miss 2022 season for Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kayden Lyles came to Florida State seeking a fresh start. He won't get it – at least not this year.

The Wisconsin transfer and Tampa native will miss the 2022 season with an injury that ended his Florida State debut before it even began.

Lyles, who transferred from Wisconsin in the spring, was expected to compete for the starting center job.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman started 16 games for the Badgers. He was the starting center in 2020 before a season-ending injury.

"I know all too well that injuries are a part of playing football at the highest level," Lyles said in a statement shared on the football team's official Twitter page. "Unfortunately, I will not be able to be on the field this season, but I came to Florida State to make an impact on this program and that is still what I will do."

Statement from Kayden Lyles, who will miss the 2022 season due to injury#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/rjQrcHjYX0 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 10, 2022

Lyles went on to say that he will "use the experiences (he's) gained through five years of playing college football" to help the offensive linemen develop.

Third-year Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said Lyles "is an incredible person who has already built strong relationships."

"Kayden is going to continue to be part of what we are doing," Norvell said.

The injury likely means the end of Lyles' college career – unless he gets a medical waiver from the NCAA. This season would have been his sixth year.

"I'm going to approach every day with a mindset of improvement, and I'm looking forward to seeing what this team will do this season," Lyles said.