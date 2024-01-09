Watch Now
Warrick Dunn races toward College Football Hall of Fame induction

Former Seminoles star helped FSU win national championship in 1993
Florida State Seminoles running back Warrick Dunn tries to get away from Maryland Terrapins cornerback Orlando Strozier, Nov. 6, 1993
Ted Mathias/AP
Florida State running back Warrick Dunn tries to get away from Maryland cornerback Orlando Strozier during the second half, Nov. 6, 1993, at Byrd Stadium in College Park, Md.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State running back Warrick Dunn is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dunn was among the 19 former players and three former coaches selected for induction into the sport's Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

He's the first Florida State player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons while helping the Seminoles win their first national championship in school history in 1993.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden shares laugh with running back Warrick Dunn, Aug. 18, 1996
Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden shares a laugh with star running back Warrick Dunn during team photos as part of the team's media day Sunday, Aug. 18, 1996, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Dunn, who played for the late Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1993-96, finished his college career with 3,959 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns while catching 132 passes for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The former Seminoles star set the all-time rushing record and single-season rushing record (1,242) in 1995, before bowl statistics were included. The records were later surpassed by Dalvin Cook.

Dunn's No. 28 jersey was retired by Florida State in 1997.

