Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim suspended for punching Florida State player

Orange's leading scorer to miss ACC Tournament quarterfinal vs. Duke
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim looks to pass in the first half of a game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York.
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 09, 2022
NEW YORK — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round victory.

Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end.

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half.

Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized "multiple times" to Wilkes after the game.

Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

