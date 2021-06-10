Sooners top Seminoles 6-2, force decisive game of Women's College World Series championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jocelyn Alo's go-ahead home run in the sixth inning helped Oklahoma beat Florida State 6-2 on Wednesday night and force a decisive Game 3 for the Women's College World Series title.

Alo's homer gave the Sooners the Division I single-season record for home runs with 159.

Giselle Juarez improved to 4-0 in the tournament and has allowed just three earned runs in 24 1/3 innings.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez (right) celebrates after striking out the final Florida State batter in the second game of the Women's College World Series championship series Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

The deciding game will be played Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State is trying for its second title in four years.