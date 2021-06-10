Sooners top Seminoles 6-2, force decisive game of Women's College World Series championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jocelyn Alo's go-ahead home run in the sixth inning helped Oklahoma beat Florida State 6-2 on Wednesday night and force a decisive Game 3 for the Women's College World Series title.
Alo's homer gave the Sooners the Division I single-season record for home runs with 159.
Giselle Juarez improved to 4-0 in the tournament and has allowed just three earned runs in 24 1/3 innings.
The deciding game will be played Thursday afternoon.
Oklahoma is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State is trying for its second title in four years.