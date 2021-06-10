Watch
Sooners top Seminoles 6-2, force decisive game of Women's College World Series championship series

Jocelyn Alo's go-ahead home run sets Division I single-season record
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo hits a home run in the sixth inning of the second game of the Women's College World Series championship series against Florida State, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Posted at 12:37 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 00:37:40-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jocelyn Alo's go-ahead home run in the sixth inning helped Oklahoma beat Florida State 6-2 on Wednesday night and force a decisive Game 3 for the Women's College World Series title.

Alo's homer gave the Sooners the Division I single-season record for home runs with 159.

Giselle Juarez improved to 4-0 in the tournament and has allowed just three earned runs in 24 1/3 innings.

Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez (right) celebrates after striking out the final Florida State batter in the second game of the Women's College World Series championship series Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

The deciding game will be played Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State is trying for its second title in four years.

