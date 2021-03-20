Seminoles survive scare against UNC Greensboro in NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points and No. 4 seed Florida State advanced with a 64-54 win over UNC Greensboro despite being only the eighth team since 2009 to not make a 3-pointer in an NCAA tournament game.

The Seminoles, hoping for another deep tournament run under coach Leonard Hamilton, missed all nine attempts from beyond the arc. Prior to Saturday, the last team not to make a 3-pointer was Kentucky in its first-round win over Davidson in 2018.

Teams are 5-3 since 2009 in NCAA games when they don't make a 3-pointer. Kansas has done it twice and won both games.

The Seminoles reached the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16 in the previous two tournaments. They allowed the Spartans to hang around deep into the second half thanks to an uneven offensive performance.

Florida State went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, winning a game without a made 3 for the first time since February 2018.

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points and Keyshaun Langley added 16 for Greensboro.

The last time Florida State didn't hit from the perimeter in any game was a 2018 loss at North Carolina State.