Seminoles survive at Miami to move atop ACC standings

Hurricanes rally from large halftime deficit, fall short in 61-60 loss
Florida State guard Caleb Mills drives to the basket as Miami guard Kameron McGusty defends during the first half Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jan 22, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Anthony Polite scored 15 and Florida State withstood a furious second-half Miami rally to beat the Hurricanes 61-60 and take control atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Miami's Isaiah Wong missed a contested fadeaway jumper at the buzzer.

Miami used an 8-0 run in the last 2:20 to have a chance at the end.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2), forward Sam Waardenburg (21) and guard Jordan Miller (11) walk off the court after their rivalry game against Florida State, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Florida State won 61-60.

In a near mirror-image contest, Florida State led 43-19 at halftime before the Hurricanes turned it around and outscored the Seminoles 41-18 in the second half.

Wong finished with 22 points and now has reached double figures in 18-straight games.

