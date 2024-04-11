Seminoles softball star Michaela Edenfield out indefinitely after breaking finger in 'moment of frustration'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State softball star Michaela Edenfield said Wednesday that she broke her finger "in a moment of frustration" during last weekend's series against Louisville and will be out indefinitely.

The redshirt junior catcher apologized to her teammates and fans in a post on social media Wednesday morning.

"I am devastated that I allowed frustration to get the best of me," she wrote. "Moving forward as I navigate the next steps of my journey, I am committed to being all in for my team and being the best teammate I can be for team 41 as we continue to pursue our goals this season."

Florida State head coach Lonni Alameda said there is no timeline for Edenfield's return.

Nick Tre. Smith/AP Florida State catcher Michaela Edenfield catches the ball at home plate against Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla.

"She's a great teammate and will continue to be a great teammate and will help us," Alameda told reporters, adding that it's "next woman up" behind the plate.

Edenfield leads the Seminoles with 11 home runs this season and is second on the team in batting average (.398). She has a career batting average of .300 with 39 homers.

"It is the lessons through sport that grow us as people and I promise this is a huge growth moment for me that will be with me for life," Edenfield wrote. "I will be working to get back on the field as soon as possible and you all know I bleed garnet & gold."

The No. 18 Seminoles (18-10) took two of three at Louisville last weekend and will host Notre Dame in a three-game series this weekend.