Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Seminoles slated to return to Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in 2022

Frequent participant Florida State hasn't played in Sunrise since 2019
Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills dribbles up court in second half against Duke Blue Devils in Tallahassee, Jan. 18, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State guard Caleb Mills brings the ball up court in the second half against Duke, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Duke 79-78 in overtime.
Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills dribbles up court in second half against Duke Blue Devils in Tallahassee, Jan. 18, 2022
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 23:04:06-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — After a two-year absence, the Seminoles are headed back to Sunrise.

The Orange Bowl Basketball Classic announced Monday that Florida State will be among the four teams participating in the annual in-season tournament at the FLA Live Arena.

Florida State will take on St. John's, while Central Florida will face Missouri in the Dec. 17 doubleheader. Game times will be announced later this year.

This will be Florida State's first appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic since 2019. Last year's game between the Seminoles and UCF was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. Both games of the 2020 doubleheader were canceled because of the pandemic.

Florida State All-Time Results in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

YearOpponentScore
1999Massachusetts 60-69
2005Nebraska74-60
2012Tulsa82-63
2013Massachusetts60-55
2014South Florida75-62
2015Florida Atlantic64-59
2016Manhattan83-67
2017Oklahoma State70-71
2018St. Louis81-59
2019South Florida66-60

The Seminoles played in eight consecutive classics in Sunrise from 2012-19 and have made 11 overall appearances since 1999. They are 9-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, including a 66-60 win against South Florida in 2019.

UCF's game against Missouri will feature a familiar face to Florida State fans. Dennis Gates, a former assistant under FSU's Leonard Hamilton, is entering his first season as head coach at Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms