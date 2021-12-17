Watch
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic game between Florida State, Central Florida canceled

Game canceled because of COVID-19 protocols
Posted at 5:57 PM, Dec 17, 2021
SUNRISE, Fla. — The second game of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic between Florida State and Central Florida has been canceled.

A news release issued Friday afternoon by the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic said the game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

"At the time of this release, UCF is still scheduled to make the trip to South Florida and hopes to find a replacement opponent," the news release said. "In the event a replacement opponent is found, a public announcement will be made immediately."

The first game between Florida and South Florida is still scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.

Last year's in-season tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

