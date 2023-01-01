Watch Now
Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson declares for NFL Draft

South Carolina transfer led Florida State in tackles each of past 2 seasons
Florida State Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson tries to stop Clemson Tigers receiver Joseph Ngata, Oct. 15, 2022
Phil Sears/AP
Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata runs after a catch as Florida State safety Jammie Robinson tries to grab him during the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 14:22:20-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State safety Jammie Robinson announced Sunday that he's forgoing his final season of eligibility and declaring for the NFL Draft.

"After careful thought, I have decided to turn the page and start a new chapter," Robinson wrote in a post shared on Twitter.

Robinson, who transferred to Florida State from South Carolina before the 2021 season, earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in each of his two seasons with the Seminoles.

He's the first Florida State defensive player to earn consecutive first-team All-ACC recognition since former first-round draft pick Jalen Ramsey did so in 2014 and 2015.

Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel throws against Florida State Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass in front of Florida State safetyJammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Georgia native has led the Seminoles in tackles since his arrival. Robinson had 42 solo tackles in 2021 and 46 this season. He also has five interceptions since 2021.

Robinson becomes the first Florida State player from the 2022 season to declare early for the NFL Draft.

The No. 13 Seminoles defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl to win 10 games for the first time since 2016.

