Seminoles return to rankings for first time since 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.

The Seminoles, off to their best start since 2015, are No. 23 in The Associated Press top 25 poll and No. 22 in the coaches poll, both of which were released Sunday.

Florida State (4-0) remains one of 21 remaining undefeated teams headed into October after a dominant 44-14 victory against Boston College on Saturday.

The Seminoles are in the AP top 25 for the first time since beginning the 2018 season No. 19, snapping a streak of 69 straight polls unranked.

Gary McCullough/AP Florida State running back Trey Benson returns the game's opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, escaping Boston College's Lewis Bond on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Meanwhile, two of Florida State's biggest in-state rivals – Florida and Miami – fell out of the rankings after losses.

No. 8 Tennessee moved up three spots after defeating the Gators (2-2) 38-33, snapping a five-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Miami, which started the season No. 16, was upset at home by Middle Tennessee State 45-31, coached by former Florida State quarterback Rick Stockstill. The Hurricanes (2-2) have lost two in a row after entering the season as the only ranked team in Florida.

The top five teams – Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson – are unchanged.

Florida State's streak of 211 straight weeks ranked in the AP top 25 from 1989-2001 is the third-longest streak in the history of the poll. Its streak of 42 straight seasons appearing in at least one poll from 1977-2018 is fourth all-time.

The Seminoles will face No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1) next weekend in Tallahassee.