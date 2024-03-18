Seminoles remain last undefeated team in college baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State remains the last undefeated Division I team in college baseball.

The Seminoles (18-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped from No. 21 to No. 7 in the latest Baseball America rankings released Monday after beating rival Florida in Gainesville last week and then sweeping their ACC opener against Notre Dame.

Florida State is off to its second-best start in program history and extended its winning streak to 20 games dating to last year.

Entering last weekend, the Seminoles and Texas A&M were the two unbeaten teams in college baseball, but the Gators took two of three from the Aggies in Gainesville. Texas A&M dropped five spots to No. 10, while Florida moved up two spots to No. 8.

Gary McCullough/AP Florida State head coach Link Jarrett jogs to the dugout before a game against Florida on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida State, in its second season under head coach Link Jarrett, faces a big test this weekend at No. 3 Clemson. The Seminoles would improve to 19-0 with a home win Tuesday night against Stetson. If they can sweep the Tigers on the road, the Seminoles would be just one game shy of matching the 2007 team, which began the season 23-0.

That would set up a March 26 rematch against the Gators in Jacksonville for the chance to clinch the record-tying win.