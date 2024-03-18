Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Seminoles remain last undefeated team in college baseball

Florida State ranked No. 7 in Baseball America poll after beating Florida, sweeping Notre Dame to improve to 18-0
Florida State first baseman Daniel Cantu bats at Florida Gators, March 12, 2024
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gary McCullough/AP
Florida State first baseman Daniel Cantu bats during a game against Florida on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida State first baseman Daniel Cantu bats at Florida Gators, March 12, 2024
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 15:45:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State remains the last undefeated Division I team in college baseball.

The Seminoles (18-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped from No. 21 to No. 7 in the latest Baseball America rankings released Monday after beating rival Florida in Gainesville last week and then sweeping their ACC opener against Notre Dame.

Florida State is off to its second-best start in program history and extended its winning streak to 20 games dating to last year.

Entering last weekend, the Seminoles and Texas A&M were the two unbeaten teams in college baseball, but the Gators took two of three from the Aggies in Gainesville. Texas A&M dropped five spots to No. 10, while Florida moved up two spots to No. 8.

Florida State Seminoles baseball coach Link Jarrett jogs to dugout at Florida Gators, March 12, 2024
Florida State head coach Link Jarrett jogs to the dugout before a game against Florida on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida State, in its second season under head coach Link Jarrett, faces a big test this weekend at No. 3 Clemson. The Seminoles would improve to 19-0 with a home win Tuesday night against Stetson. If they can sweep the Tigers on the road, the Seminoles would be just one game shy of matching the 2007 team, which began the season 23-0.

That would set up a March 26 rematch against the Gators in Jacksonville for the chance to clinch the record-tying win.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.