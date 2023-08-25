Watch Now
Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis inks NIL deal with Beats by Dre

Former Benjamin School star among 15 college football players to sign deal
Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis at ACC media days, July 26, 2023
Erik Verduzco/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 25, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is a Heisman Trophy contender headed into the 2023 season. He's also fast becoming an entrepreneur.

The West Palm Beach native and former Benjamin School star is one of 15 college football players who inked a name, image and likeness deal with Beats by Dre, it was announced Thursday.

Beats by Dre introduced its inaugural "Beats Elite" class in a new commercial released on YouTube.

Other players who have signed NIL deals with Beats include Southern California quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Tennessee quarterback and Pahokee native Joe Milton, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis throws pass during first half against Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It-Bowl, Dec. 29, 2022
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Travis had a breakout 2022 campaign in which he threw for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He enters the season with 5,888 passing yards and 45 touchdowns while compiling 1,734 rushing yards and 24 scores, plus one touchdown reception.

He already holds the school record for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Travis and Daniels will meet Sept. 3 in Orlando when the No. 8 Seminoles take on No. 5 LSU in the season opener for both teams.

