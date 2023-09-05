Watch Now
Seminoles jump to No. 4 in AP poll, earn highest ranking since 2017

FSU rewarded after 45-24 victory against LSU in season opener
Florida State Seminoles players celebrate after beating LSU Tigers in Orlando, Sept. 3, 2023
John Raoux/AP
Florida State players celebrate after defeating LSU in the season opener for both teams Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 17:36:18-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Seminoles are a top-five team again.

No. 4 Florida State moved up four spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll Tuesday after soundly defeating LSU 45-24 in the first full weekend of the college football season.

It is Florida State's highest ranking since the start of the 2017 season — when Jimbo Fisher was in his final year leading the Seminoles.

Florida State also moved up three spots to No. 5 in the coaches poll. The Seminoles opened the season ranked eighth.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after timeout during first half against LSU Tigers, Sept. 3, 2023
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts to players on the field after a timeout during the first half against LSU, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

LSU dropped nine spots to No. 15. The Tigers, who opened the season ranked No. 5, held a 17-14 halftime lead before allowing 31 unanswered points in the second half.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes after pounding Tennessee-Martin 48-7.

Florida State received the remaining three first-place votes.

