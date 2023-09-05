Seminoles jump to No. 4 in AP poll, earn highest ranking since 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Seminoles are a top-five team again.
No. 4 Florida State moved up four spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll Tuesday after soundly defeating LSU 45-24 in the first full weekend of the college football season.
It is Florida State's highest ranking since the start of the 2017 season — when Jimbo Fisher was in his final year leading the Seminoles.
Florida State also moved up three spots to No. 5 in the coaches poll. The Seminoles opened the season ranked eighth.
LSU dropped nine spots to No. 15. The Tigers, who opened the season ranked No. 5, held a 17-14 halftime lead before allowing 31 unanswered points in the second half.
Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes after pounding Tennessee-Martin 48-7.
Florida State received the remaining three first-place votes.