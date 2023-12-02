Here's how Seminoles have performed in previous ACC Championship games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As No. 4 Florida State prepares to face No. 15 Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game, WPTV.com looks back at the five previous appearances by the Seminoles.

ACC Championship Quick Facts

Atlantic Coast Conference

Florida State is playing for an ACC championship for the first time in a decade, while this will be Louisville's first-ever trip to the title game.

This wouldn't have possible in previous seasons since the Seminoles (12-0, 8-0) and Cardinals (10-2, 7-1) both played in the old Atlantic Division.

The ACC scrapped divisions starting this season, instead pairing the top two teams with the best conference record.

Because of the ACC's new 3-5-5 schedule model (three permanent opponents and the remaining opponents on a rotating basis, once at home and once away every four years), the Seminoles and Cardinals didn't meet during the regular season.

Florida State has a 4-1 record in ACC title games.

2005

Steve Cannon/AP Florida State's Willie Reid runs past the Virginia Tech defense for an 83-yard touchdown on a punt return in the third quarter of the ACC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2005, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Despite entering the matchup on a three-game losing streak, the Seminoles upset quarterback Marcus Vick and defending conference champion Virginia Tech to claim the ACC crown in the inaugural title game in Jacksonville. The Seminoles broke a 3-3 halftime tie by outscoring the Hokies 24-0 in the third quarter. Florida State took advantage of an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown by Willie Reid to begin the third-quarter surge. However, the Hokies made it a game by outscoring the Seminoles 19-0 in the fourth quarter. Although Virginia Tech made a late-game comeback, Florida State ran out the clock to secure a 27-22 victory and a berth in the Orange Bowl.

2010

Chuck Burton/AP Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor walks into the end zone for a touchdown against Florida State in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010, in Charlotte, N.C.

The Seminoles played in the ACC Championship game in their first season under Jimbo Fisher, who took over for longtime Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden. The Seminoles scored a field goal on its opening possession and the Hokies were held scoreless on their first try, but Virginia Tech linebacker Jeron Gouveia-Winslow intercepted Florida State quarterback E.J. Manuel on the Seminoles' second possession, giving Virginia Tech a 7-3 lead. The teams traded field goals and touchdowns for the rest of the first half, with Virginia Tech leading 21-17 at the break. The Hokies never relinquished the lead and went on to win 44-33, handing Florida State its first and only ACC title game loss to date. This was the first time the game was held in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it will be played Saturday.

2012

Chuck Burton/AP Florida State safety Karlos Williams returns an interception as Georgia Tech quarterback Tevin Washington (13) chases in vain during the fourth quarter of the ACC Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. The Seminoles won 21-15.

Florida State jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and a 21-6 lead at halftime before holding off a second-half rally by Georgia Tech to win the first of three consecutive ACC championships. James Wilder Jr. ran for two touchdowns and Devonta Freeman ran for another en route to a 21-15 win that wasn't decided until Karlos Williams intercepted Georgia Tech quarterback Tevin Washington with less than a minute remaining. The Yellow Jackets finished in a three-way tie in the Coastal Division but advanced to the title game because of postseason bans by Miami and North Carolina.

2013

Bob Leverone/AP Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston leaps over Duke cornerback Bryon Fields (14) for a touchdown in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Charlotte, N.C.

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston threw two touchdowns to imposing wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and ran for a 17-yard score to overcome a pair of interceptions in a 45-7 rout of Duke. Top-ranked Florida State led 17-0 at halftime and scored 45 unanswered points before Josh Snead helped Duke find the end zone on a 5-yard run with 1:01 left in the game. The Seminoles punched their ticket to the final national championship game of the Bowl Championship Series era – a thrilling 34-31 victory over second-ranked Auburn in the Rose Bowl – and Winston would go on to become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy.

2014

Chuck Burton/AP Florida State tight end Nick O'Leary celebrates alongside wide receiver Rashad Greene after catching a touchdown pass against Georgia Tech during the first quarter of the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C.

Florida State's third straight ACC Championship game was won in a slugfest. Wide receiver Rashad Greene had seven catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns, tight end Nick O'Leary added three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, and freshman Dalvin Cook had 220 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his first collegiate start to help extend the Seminoles' winning streak to 29 games. Winston also completed 21 of 30 attempts for 309 yards. Not to be outdone, Georgia Tech running back Synjyn Days ran for 67 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Justin Thomas ran for 104 yards and threw for a score. The Yellow Jackets outgained Florida State in total rushing yards 331 to 179. Roberto Aguayo's three second-half field goals proved to be the insurance the Seminoles needed to outlast Georgia Tech 37-35. O'Leary went on to win the John Mackey Award given to the nation's top tight end and the second-ranked Seminoles secured a spot in the inaugural four-team College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.