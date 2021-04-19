Seminoles host free youth clinics throughout Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Seminoles are coming to South Florida -- sort of.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will host the first of 12 youth clinics throughout the state next month in Palm Beach County.

The first free clinic for children in eighth grade or younger will be held May 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Village of Palm Springs Park.

FSU Athletics

Florida State will also hold clinics May 7 at Lauderhill Sports Park in Broward County and May 8 at Tropical Park in Miami.

"I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to invest in communities throughout the state of Florida," Norvell said in a statement. "Our focus will be on serving our state's youth by providing a positive, impactful experience. There has been so much adversity this year and sacrifices our children have had to make. This will be an opportunity to have fun, develop athletically and celebrate the Seminole way."

A news release from Florida State said the clinics will feature "fun, age-appropriate instruction from the Florida State football coaching staff, as well as special appearances by FSU football alumni."

All clinics will have coronavirus protocols in place.

Because of NCAA guidelines, students who have started high school are not eligible to attend.

Click here to register.