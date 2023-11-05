Seminoles hold onto No. 4 ranking for fifth straight week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The top nine teams in The Associated Press top 25 poll held their spots Sunday, including No. 4 Florida State.

It's the fifth straight week that the Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have been fourth in the AP rankings.

The Seminoles are behind three other undefeated teams – No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State – and one spot ahead of undefeated Washington.

No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Penn State are the highest-ranked one-loss teams, while No. 10 Mississippi moved up one spot after the Rebels defeated Texas A&M 38-35.

Florida State extended its winning streak to 15 games with a 24-7 victory at Pittsburgh to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2014.

Matt Freed/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second quarter against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles haven't lost a game in more than a year and have been ranked in the top five since their season-opening victory against LSU. They were No. 8 in the preseason poll.

Florida State is also No. 4 in the coaches poll and checked in at No. 4 in the debut College Football Playoff rankings.

Next up for the Seminoles is their annual rivalry game against Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC), which was held without a touchdown in Saturday night's 20-6 loss at North Carolina State.

The Seminoles have won two straight in the series, including last year's 45-3 beatdown at Hard Rock Stadium.