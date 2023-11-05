Watch Now
Seminoles hold onto No. 4 ranking for fifth straight week

Florida State to face Miami in Tallahassee
Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson runs for TD at Pitt Panthers, Nov. 4, 2023
Matt Freed/AP
Florida State running back Trey Benson runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Pittsburgh.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 15:45:34-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The top nine teams in The Associated Press top 25 poll held their spots Sunday, including No. 4 Florida State.

It's the fifth straight week that the Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have been fourth in the AP rankings.

The Seminoles are behind three other undefeated teams – No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State – and one spot ahead of undefeated Washington.

No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Penn State are the highest-ranked one-loss teams, while No. 10 Mississippi moved up one spot after the Rebels defeated Texas A&M 38-35.

Florida State extended its winning streak to 15 games with a 24-7 victory at Pittsburgh to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2014.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis rushes for TD in second quarter at Pittsburgh Panthers, Nov. 4, 2023
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second quarter against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles haven't lost a game in more than a year and have been ranked in the top five since their season-opening victory against LSU. They were No. 8 in the preseason poll.

Florida State is also No. 4 in the coaches poll and checked in at No. 4 in the debut College Football Playoff rankings.

Next up for the Seminoles is their annual rivalry game against Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC), which was held without a touchdown in Saturday night's 20-6 loss at North Carolina State.

The Seminoles have won two straight in the series, including last year's 45-3 beatdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

