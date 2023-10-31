Watch Now
Seminoles ranked No. 4 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Florida State behind Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis celebrates TD during second quarter at Boston College Eagles, Sept. 16, 2023
Greg M. Cooper/AP
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter at the Boston College Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If the College Football Playoff began today, the Seminoles would be in it.

Florida State is ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Seminoles are behind top-ranked Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan.

Florida State Seminoles receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. for 40-yard TD in first quarter, Sept. 3, 2023
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. for a 40-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

It's the highest College Football Playoff position for Florida State since the Seminoles finished 11th in the final rankings of the 2016 season.

The Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off to their best start since 2014 when they earned a berth in the inaugural College Football Playoff, losing to Oregon in the semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Based on the current rankings, Florida State would meet Ohio State in a semifinal game, with the winner advancing to face either Georgia or Michigan for the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston.

