Seminoles head into rivalry with Gators as 1 of 2 remaining undefeated baseball teams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — What a difference a year makes.

One year after the first losing season in the history of Florida State baseball, the Seminoles (14-0) are one of just two undefeated teams in the country.

Florida State is ranked No. 21 in the latest Baseball America poll released Monday. But the true test for just how improved the Seminoles are in the second season of the Link Jarrett era will come Tuesday night when Florida State faces No. 10 Florida (10-5) in Gainesville.

This is the best start for Florida State since 2018. It's also tied for the fourth-best start in program history.

The Gators took two out of three against St. Mary's last weekend and dropped a midweek game against Central Florida.

Meanwhile, Florida State ranks in the top 10 nationally in batting average, has outscored its opponents 168-48 and averages 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Florida State's 22 strikeouts against Butler last month are tied for the second-most in a nine-inning game this season.

Don't expect to see a cavalcade of pitching prowess on display during the first of this staggered, midweek rivalry series, which will continue March 26 in Jacksonville and conclude April 9 in Tallahassee.

After facing undefeated Florida State, the Gators will then host the nation's other undefeated team, No. 5 Texas A&M (16-0), this weekend.