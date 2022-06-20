Seminoles find new radio voice, Jeff Culhane, from North Dakota State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Seminoles have a new voice.

Florida State announced Monday that Jeff Culhane will serve as the voice for its football and men's basketball teams. He replaces longtime radio announcer Gene Deckerhoff, who retired after Florida State's spring football game in April.

Culhane has previously served as the voice of West Virginia and, most recently, North Dakota State athletics.

"Jeff Culhane is an exciting hire for our department and fans," Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said. "He is a talented, experienced play-by-play voice who has called many postseason games across multiple sports while also creating content for the programs he has worked with and their affiliate radio networks. This position attracted nationwide interest, and Jeff's unique abilities continued to rise to the top. I look forward to how Jeff will help tell the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and department through this expanded role."

Jin Lee/AP Florida State broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff, pictured here Dec. 10, 2013, in New York, has been the voice of the Seminoles since 1979.

Culhane spent the past six years as the play-by-play announcer for North Dakota State football, men's basketball and baseball games.

He was the play-by-play announcer for West Virginia women's basketball and baseball games from 2013-16. He was also studio host for Nebraska football, men's basketball and baseball broadcasts from 2007-13.

"It is truly an honor to be named play-by-play voice for the Florida State Seminoles," Culhane said. "To follow in the footsteps of a legend like Gene Deckerhoff is an opportunity and a challenge I will look to live up to every single day. My family and I can't wait to get to Tallahassee and immerse ourselves in all the traditions of Florida State. Go 'Noles!"

Culhane will call his first Florida State game Aug. 27 in the season opener against Duquesne.