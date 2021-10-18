Seminoles earn spot in AP preseason poll for second straight year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State will begin the 20th season of the Leonard Hamilton era ranked No. 20 in the country.

The Seminoles once again begin the season ranked among the top 25 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.

This is the second consecutive season that Florida State has made an appearance in the preseason rankings and the fourth time under Hamilton (2012 and 2018 were the others).

The Seminoles are the only ranked team in the state.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Colorado forward Evan Battey (21) is swarmed by Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) and teammate Malik Osborne (10) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA tournament Monday, March 22, 2021, at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Florida State is ranked behind two other Atlantic Coast Conference teams -- ninth-ranked Duke and No. 19 North Carolina. The Seminoles finished 18-7 and 11-4 in ACC play during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, advancing to its third straight Sweet 16 (the 2020 tournament was canceled).

The Seminoles open their season Nov. 10 against Pennsylvania.

