Seminoles earn bid in women's NCAA tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State is headed back to the women's NCAA Division I Basketball Championship tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

The Seminoles (23-10) are the No. 9 seed in the Portland Regional and will face No. 8 seed Alabama (23-9) in Austin, Texas.

A victory for Florida State would mean a second-round game against either top-seeded Texas or No. 16 seed Drexel. Florida State defeated Drexel 76-56 at home in December.

Florida State went 2-1 against the Southeastern Conference this season, defeating then-No. 11 Tennessee 92-91 and Florida 79-75 and losing to Arkansas 71-58.

The Seminoles finished sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference and advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals in their third season under head coach Brooke Wyckoff, who took over on an interim basis during the 2020-21 season and became the permanent head coach in 2022 after Sue Semrau retired.

Karl B. DeBlaker/AP Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff shouts from the sideline during the first half against North Carolina State, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.

Wyckoff is in search of her first NCAA tournament win. The Seminoles haven't won a tournament game since 2019 under Semrau.

The Seminoles are led by last season's Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year and first-team All-ACC guard Ta'Niya Latson, who missed last year's tournament with an injury.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson drives to the basket in front of Florida guard Aliyah Matharu during the second half Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

Counting the canceled 2020 tournament because of COVID-19, the Seminoles have qualified for the tournament every year since 2013.