Seminoles down Oklahoma 8-4 in first game of Women's College World Series championship

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kalei Harding homered and drove in four runs, leading Florida State past No. 1 seed Oklahoma 8-4 in the opener of the Women's College World Series championship Tuesday night.

Sydney Sherrill added a two-run single during a five-run fourth inning for the Seminoles, who need a victory on Wednesday or Thursday to win their second NCAA title in four years.

Kaley Mudge had three hits for Florida State, increasing her WCWS total to a record-tying 13.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (right) celebrates with catcher Anna Shelnutt after Florida State defeated Oklahoma 8-4 in the first game of the Women's College World Series championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock got the final four outs for the save.

Oklahoma scored two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth after falling behind 7-0.