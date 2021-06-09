Watch
Seminoles down Oklahoma 8-4 in first game of Women's College World Series championship

Victory Wednesday or Thursday would give Seminoles second title in 4 years
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt gestures after tagging out Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings at the plate in the seventh inning of the first game of the Women's College World Series championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Florida State Seminoles catcher Anna Shelnutt tags out Oklahoma player Tiare Jennings in Women's College World Series, June 8, 2021
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 06:57:00-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kalei Harding homered and drove in four runs, leading Florida State past No. 1 seed Oklahoma 8-4 in the opener of the Women's College World Series championship Tuesday night.

Sydney Sherrill added a two-run single during a five-run fourth inning for the Seminoles, who need a victory on Wednesday or Thursday to win their second NCAA title in four years.

Kaley Mudge had three hits for Florida State, increasing her WCWS total to a record-tying 13.

Florida State Seminoles pitcher Kathryn Sandercock celebrates with catcher Anna Shelnutt after winning first game of Women's College World Series championship, June 8, 2021
Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (right) celebrates with catcher Anna Shelnutt after Florida State defeated Oklahoma 8-4 in the first game of the Women's College World Series championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock got the final four outs for the save.

Oklahoma scored two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth after falling behind 7-0.

