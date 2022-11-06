Watch Now
Seminoles back in top 25 after dominant performance at Miami

Florida State ranked No. 25 for second time this season
Florida State Seminoles tight end Cam McDonald celebrates after scoring TD at Miami Hurricanes, Nov. 5, 2022
Florida State tight end Cam McDonald celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 06, 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Florida State is back in the top 25.

The Seminoles (6-3) were ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.

Florida State has won back-to-back games in decisive fashion, dispatching Georgia Tech 41-16 at home and embarrassing rival Miami 45-3 Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Seminoles started the season 4-0, earning their way into the top 25 for the first time since the 2018 preseason poll. But they dropped out of the rankings after losses to Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Clemson in successive weeks.

Led by quarterback Jordan Travis from West Palm Beach, the Seminoles are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis tackled by Miami Hurricanes at 1-yard line, Nov. 5, 2022
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is tackled at the 1-yard line by Miami linebacker Keontra Smith during the first half Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Seminoles rank No. 16 nationally in total offense and No. 21 in total defense.

Florida State has three games remaining – at Syracuse next weekend before concluding its regular-season schedule at home against Louisiana and Florida.

