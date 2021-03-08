Scottie Barnes named ACC freshman of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State guard Scottie Barnes has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year.

The 6-foot-9, 227-pound freshman star for the Seminoles was the runaway winner of the award, receiving 53 first-place votes as decided by the ACC's 75-member panel Monday.

Barnes was also named the ACC's sixth man of the year and was the top vote-getter on the league's All-Freshman Team.

The freshman standout, whose hometown is West Palm Beach, averages 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He also ranks fifth among ACC players in assists with 4.3 per game.

Robert Franklin/AP Florida State's Scottie Barnes (4) grabs a rebound next to teammate RayQuan Evans (0) during the second half of a game against Notre Dame, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73.

Barnes is the third consecutive player to win ACC sixth man of the year honors, joining Mfiondu Kabengele in 2019 and Patrick Williams in 2020. Kabengele and Williams went on to become first-round NBA draft picks.

Before becoming one of the top prep players in the country, Barnes spent his freshman season at Cardinal Newman High School and later transferred to NSU University School in Davie, where he won two consecutive state championships. Barnes spent his senior year at Montverde Academy, helping to lead the team to a perfect 25-0 record.

The No. 11 Seminoles (15-5, 11-4 ACC) finished second in the ACC regular-season standings and earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament.