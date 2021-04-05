Randy Shannon joins Seminoles as senior defensive analyst

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Randy Shannon sure gets around the Sunshine State.

The former Miami Hurricanes linebacker and head coach has joined rival Florida State as a senior defensive analyst, the school announced Monday.

"Randy Shannon is a tremendous addition to our staff," head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. "I have all the respect in the world for the person and coach Randy Shannon is. His unique perspective will be valuable to coach (and defensive coordinator Adam) Fuller and the rest of our defensive staff, while his relationships in Miami and throughout the state of Florida will be a great benefit for our entire program."

Shannon was 28-22 in four seasons at Miami from 2007-10. He was fired by his alma mater after the Hurricanes lost to South Florida at home in the 2010 regular-season finale.

A four-year letterman at Miami, Shannon won a national championship with the Hurricanes in 1987. He went on to spend 19 seasons coaching the Hurricanes, winning a national championship as a graduate assistant in 1991 and later as defensive coordinator in 2001.

Shannon most recently spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator at Central Florida.

John Raoux/AP Florida interim head coach Randy Shannon directs his players during the second half against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida State won 38-22.

The 2001 Broyles Award winner as the nation's top assistant coach was also interim head coach at Florida after Jim McElwain was fired in 2017.

Shannon is 2-3 against the Seminoles as a head coach, including a 2-0 record in Tallahassee.