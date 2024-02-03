Public memorial set for former Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State has set the date and time of a public memorial service for longtime former baseball coach Mike Martin.

The memorial is scheduled for Feb. 10 at noon, the school announced Friday. It will take place on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium.

Martin, who died Thursday at the age of 79 after a three-year battle with Lewy body dementia, owns the all-time wins record in college baseball history.

College Baseball's All-Time Division I Wins Leaders

Coach School(s) Wins Years Mike Martin Florida State 2,029 1980-2019 Augie Garrido Texas, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois, Cal Poly 1,975 1969-2016 Gene Stephenson Wichita State 1,768 1978-2013 Mark Marquess Stanford 1,627 1977-2017 Jim Morris Miami, Georgia Tech 1,594 1982-2018

He retired in 2019 after 40 seasons as Florida State's skipper, coaching the Seminoles to 40 straight NCAA tournament appearances and 17 trips to the College World Series.

Martin – affectionately known as "11" for the jersey number he wore – was at the helm of his alma mater from 1980 to 2019, winning more than 2,000 games in his career.

Counting his years as a player and an assistant coach for the Seminoles under Wally Woodham and then Dick Howser, Martin was affiliated with Florida State baseball for 47 years. His son, Mike Martin Jr., succeeded him for three seasons before being fired in 2022.

Further details about the public memorial will be announced next week.