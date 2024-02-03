Watch Now
Public memorial set for former Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin

Memorial to be held Feb. 10 at noon on field named for college baseball's all-time wins leader
Florida State Seminoles baseball coach Mike Martin waves to fans in 2013
Phil Sears/AP
Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin waves to fans after an NCAA tournament regional game against Troy, Saturday, June 1, 2013, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles won 11-0.
Posted at 12:24 AM, Feb 03, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State has set the date and time of a public memorial service for longtime former baseball coach Mike Martin.

The memorial is scheduled for Feb. 10 at noon, the school announced Friday. It will take place on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium.

Martin, who died Thursday at the age of 79 after a three-year battle with Lewy body dementia, owns the all-time wins record in college baseball history.

College Baseball's All-Time Division I Wins Leaders

Coach

School(s)

Wins

Years

Mike MartinFlorida State2,0291980-2019
Augie GarridoTexas, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois, Cal Poly1,9751969-2016
Gene StephensonWichita State1,7681978-2013
Mark MarquessStanford1,6271977-2017
Jim MorrisMiami, Georgia Tech1,5941982-2018

He retired in 2019 after 40 seasons as Florida State's skipper, coaching the Seminoles to 40 straight NCAA tournament appearances and 17 trips to the College World Series.

Martin – affectionately known as "11" for the jersey number he wore – was at the helm of his alma mater from 1980 to 2019, winning more than 2,000 games in his career.

Counting his years as a player and an assistant coach for the Seminoles under Wally Woodham and then Dick Howser, Martin was affiliated with Florida State baseball for 47 years. His son, Mike Martin Jr., succeeded him for three seasons before being fired in 2022.

Further details about the public memorial will be announced next week.

