Quinten Post scores 21, Boston College topples Florida State 75-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Quinten Post scored 21 points, Devin McGlockton added 16, and Boston College held off Florida State 75-69 on Saturday after leading by 19 points early in the game.

Post made 7 of 11 shots, including 5-for-5 from 3-point distance, in 25 minutes of play before fouling out. McGlockton was 3-for-4 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Prince Aligbe added 10 points for the Eagles (13-15, 7-10 ACC).

Florida State lost to Clemson by 40 last time out and fell behind 30-11 in this one, only to get within four points several times in the second half. McGlockton scored 10 of Boston College's 12 points in a key stretch, giving the Eagles a 62-55 lead with 1:32 remaining. Boston College made 13 of 14 free throws in the final minute and a half.

Florida State got within four points one last time when Darin Green Jr. hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining. Aligbe finished off the win with two free throws and BC finished at 29-for-35 from the line. Florida State made 30 of 34 free throws.

Caleb Mills scored 27 points for Florida State (8-20, 6-11) and was 17-for-21 from the line. Green added 13 points and Chandler Jackson had 10.

BC outshot FSU 45% to 31% and Florida State had only four assists.

After trailing by double digits for most of the game, Florida State scored six straight points to get within 46-42 with 10:29 remaining in regulation. Two free throws by Green and a pair from Mills got the Seminoles within four points again, 50-46, with 7:01 remaining.

Twice more Florida State got within four points and both times McGlockton converted a three-point play to put BC up by seven heading to the final minutes.

After a 5-4 start to the ACC season, the Seminoles have lost seven of eight conference games.

Boston College has a home game against No. 7 Virginia on Wednesday.

Florida State plays at No. 15 Miami on Saturday.

