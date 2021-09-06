Watch
No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory at Florida State

Jonathan Doerer kicks game-winning 41-yard field goal
Phil Sears/AP
Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) and Notre Dame holder Jay Bramblett (19) celebrate after making the game-winning field goal in overtime against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Notre Dame won 41-38.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Sep 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and No. 9 Notre Dame escaped with a 41-38 victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday night.

Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left to begin overtime.

Jack Coan completed 26 of 35 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis intercepts pass in front of Florida State Seminoles receiver Keyshawn Helton in 2021
Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis intercepts a pass in front of Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Coan threw touchdown passes to Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams, Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins.

Notre Dame led 38-20 with 4:37 to go in the third quarter.

Florida State rallied to force overtime, with Jordan Travis connecting with Andrew Parchment on an 8-yard touchdown strike, Treshaun Ward scoring on a 2-yard run, and Fitzgerald tying it with a 43-yard field goal with 40 seconds left.

