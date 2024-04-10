No. 7 Seminoles blast Gators 19-4, sweep 3-game series for first time since 2000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State baseball is playing with pride after wrapping up its staggered series sweep of rival Florida.

The No. 7 Seminoles (27-5) crushed the Gators (17-15) 19-4 on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out home crowd in Tallahassee, delivering the series sweep for the first time in more than two decades.

Florida took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Seminoles quickly got on the scoreboard – plating six batters at the bottom of the inning – and never trailed again.

Five Seminoles scored home runs in the game, including Marco Dinges' second grand slam of the season in the fourth inning to build on the double-digit lead.

James Tibbs III, Daniel Cantu, Alex Lodise and Jaxson West also hit homers.

Andrew Armstrong (4-0) earned the win in his relief outing, giving up just one hit through 3 innings.

Gary McCullough/AP Florida State pitcher Andrew Armstrong throws against Florida on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

The game concluded in the seventh inning under college baseball's run rule because the Seminoles were leading by 10 or more runs at the time.

Florida State, which swept Florida in a three-game series for the first time since 2000, hadn't scored that many runs against the Gators since 2001.

The Seminoles outscored Florida 45-15 during the three-game series.