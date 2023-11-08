No. 4 Seminoles still in College Football Playoff mix

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The top eight teams in the College Football Playoff rankings remained the same Tuesday night.

Florida State is ranked No. 4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

The Seminoles are behind top-ranked Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan.

Undefeated Washington is just behind Florida State at No. 5, followed by one-loss teams Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

Mississippi and Penn State each moved up one spot to round out the top 10.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/7/23)

Rank Team Record No. 1 Ohio State 9-0 No. 2 Georgia 9-0 No. 3 Michigan 9-0 No. 4 Florida State 9-0 No. 5 Washington 9-0 No. 6 Oregon 8-1 No. 7 Texas 8-1 No. 8 Alabama 8-1 No. 9 Mississippi 8-1 No. 10 Penn State 8-1 No. 11 Louisville 8-1 No. 12 Oregon State 7-2 No. 13 Tennessee 7-2 No. 14 Missouri 7-2 No. 15 Oklahoma State 7-2 No. 16 Kansas 7-2 No. 17 Oklahoma 7-2 No. 18 Utah 7-2 No. 19 LSU 6-3 No. 20 Notre Dame 6-3 No. 21 Arizona 6-3 No. 22 Iowa 7-2 No. 23 Tulane 8-1 No. 24 North Carolina 7-2 No. 25 Kansas State 6-3

Florida State struggled early in last weekend's 24-7 win at Pittsburgh, but the Seminoles were without their top two receivers for the game.

The Seminoles, who are also ranked fourth in The Associated Press and coaches polls, have beaten three teams ranked in the top 25 of the coaches poll at the time the games were played – No. 5 LSU, No. 23 Clemson and No. 17 Duke. LSU and Duke were also ranked No. 5 and No. 16 in the AP poll at the time.

But Florida State's only win against a team currently ranked in the College Football Playoff poll is No. 19 LSU. The Tigers are the highest-ranked three-loss team.

The Seminoles will face Miami and Florida in three of the next four weekends.

If No. 11 Louisville wins out in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Cardinals will meet the Seminoles in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

An undefeated record capped with a win against Louisville should be enough to ensure Florida State of its first College Football Playoff berth since the 2014 season.