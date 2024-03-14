No. 4 North Carolina dominant in rebounding, routs Seminoles 92-67 in ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON — Armando Bacot scored 14 points and grabbed 10 of his team's 48 rebounds to Florida State's 22, and fourth-ranked North Carolina rolled into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals with a 92-67 victory Thursday.

Bacot got the double-double with a rebound on his final play before being pulled midway through the second half, and unanimous ACC player of the year RJ Davis scored a game-high 18 points.

Winning their sixth in a row, the Tar Heels flexed their muscles on the boards, at one point grabbing four offensive rebounds on the same possession late in the first half. By halftime, the Seminoles had just six.

A combination of rebounding domination and timely shooting — as Florida State went ice cold from the floor — helped UNC (26-6, 18-3 ACC) pull away. Shooting for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, the ACC's regular-season champions face Wake Forest or Pitt on Friday night with a spot in the final on the line.

Susan Walsh/AP Florida State forward Baba Miller, left, forward Jaylan Gainey, back, and guard Chandler Jackson combine to block a shot by North Carolina guard RJ Davis during the second half of an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal game, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Washington.

No. 11 Duke could be there for a rematch from last week and a third meeting between the Tobacco Road rivals in the past two months. UNC has not reached an ACC Tournament final since 2018 and hasn't won it since 2016 when it was also in Washington.

Unlike the Blue Devils, FSU didn't pose much of a challenge to UNC, which also got 14 from Cormac Ryan, who went 3 of 4 from 3-point range fresh off his leading performance at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Primo Spears led ninth-seeded Florida State (17-16, 10-11) with 17 points. Spears did so in his old home arena after playing last season at Georgetown.