No. 15 Seminoles hold off North Carolina 69-66 in ACC Tournament

Florida State advances, will face Georgia Tech in championship game
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gerry Broome/AP
Florida State guard Scottie Barnes drives to the basket as North Carolina forward Armando Bacot defends during the second half of a game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C.
Florida State Seminoles guard Scottie Barnes drives to basket vs. North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot in 2021 ACC Tournament
Posted at 12:09 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 00:09:41-05

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles.

They blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win.

FSU will face Georgia Tech in Saturday's championship game.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Tar Heels.

Fellow freshman Kerwin Walton had all 11 of his points after halftime.

