No. 15 Seminoles hold off North Carolina 69-66 in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles.

They blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win.

FSU will face Georgia Tech in Saturday's championship game.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Tar Heels.

Fellow freshman Kerwin Walton had all 11 of his points after halftime.