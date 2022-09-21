Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Mike Norvell to Arizona State? Odds say yes

Arizona sportsbook puts Florida State coach at +250 to replace Herm Edwards
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on sideline vs. LSU Tigers, Sept. 4, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matthew Hinton/AP
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell stands on the sideline during the first half against LSU on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on sideline vs. LSU Tigers, Sept. 4, 2022
Posted at 10:09 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 10:09:05-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Would Mike Norvell leave Florida State to take a lateral job at Arizona State? The odds are in his favor, apparently.

An Arizona sportsbook surveyed the country to determine who should replace Herm Edwards, who parted ways with Arizona State after the Sun Devils got off to a 1-2 start to the season.

The top candidate polled was Florida State's current head coach.

According to BetArizona.com, the odds are at +250 that Norvell replaces Edwards as Arizona State's next head coach.

The odds, although hypothetical and not available for wagering, put Norvell slightly ahead of Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell (+300). Other top candidates, according to BetArizona.com, are BYU head coach Kalani Sitake (+400) and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold (+525).

BetArizona.com Odds for Next Arizona State Head Coach

CoachCurrent JobOdds
Mike NorvellFlorida State head coach+250
Jamey ChadwellCoastal Carolina head coach+300
Kalani SitakeBYU head coach+400
Lance LeipoldKansas head coach+525
Willie FritzTulane head coach+1150
Troy CalhounAir Force head coach+1900
Craig BohlWyoming head coach+2400
Jeff HafleyBoston College head coach+3900
Bobby HauckMontana head coach+4900
Urban MeyerFox "Big Noon Football" pregame show+9900

Before becoming head coach at Memphis and later Florida State, Norvell served as Todd Graham's offensive coordinator at Arizona State from 2012-15.

In his first two seasons at Florida State, Norvell went 8-12 (he missed the 2020 game at Miami game after testing positive for COVID-19), but the Seminoles appear to be trending in the right direction entering Norvell's third year in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles are 3-0 and off to their best start since 2015. The likelihood that he would leave Florida State for a place that has no championship pedigree seems far-fetched at best, but in this new era of college football, nothing is for certain.

Norvell has not commented – or been asked – on whether there is any interest in the Arizona State job.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms