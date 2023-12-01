Watch Now
Mike Norvell named Atlantic Coast Conference coach of year

Fourth-year Florida State coach first to win award since Bobby Bowden in 1997
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell listens to QB Jordan Travis on sideline vs. Miami Hurricanes, Nov. 11, 2023
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell listens to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis on the sideline during the first half against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Nov 30, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mike Norvell was 16 the last time a Florida State football coach was the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. Now, at 42, he's one himself.

Norvell received the most votes to become Florida State's first ACC coach of the year since Bobby Bowden won it in 1997, the conference announced Thursday.

Now in his fourth season, Norvell has led the Seminoles to a perfect 12-0 record entering Saturday night's ACC Championship game against No. 15 Louisville in Charlotte, North Carolina. A victory would likely secure the Seminoles' spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after timeout during first half against LSU Tigers, Sept. 3, 2023
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts to players on the field after a timeout during the first half against LSU, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

The Seminoles have won 18 consecutive games dating to last season – the longest active streak in the ACC and third-longest in the country.

Norvell is just the second Florida State coach to ever win the award. Bowden, who died before the start of the 2021 season, won the award twice, taking home the honor for the first time during the Seminoles' 1993 national championship campaign.

Norvell's 36 votes were 20 more than first-year Louisville coach Jeff Brohm.

