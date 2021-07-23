McKenzie Milton ready to return 2 years after gruesome injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Florida State transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton said he feels 100% recovered from a gruesome knee injury which kept him out college football the last two years and is ready to compete for the Seminoles starting job.

Milton has not played in a game since dislocating his right knee and suffering ligament, nerve and artery damage while playing for Central Florida in November 2018.

He worked with the UCF scout team last year and participated in spring ball with the Seminoles after entering the transfer portal.

"I feel comfortable out there," Milton said during Atlantic Coast Conference media days Thursday. "I feel like I can make all of the throws. I can run. I can jump. Physically, I feel fine."

MORE: Bobby Bowden has pancreatic cancer, son says

Prior to the injury Milton was a budding star in college football, going 27-6 in three seasons at UCF.

He’s won his last 24 starts, including leading the Knights to a 13-0 season in 2017. During his three seasons at UCF, he accounted for 9,760 yards of total offense and 92 touchdowns.

Milton transferred to Florida State knowing Dillon Gabriel is firmly entrenched as UCF's quarterback. At Florida State he will compete with Jordan Travis, who has seen limited action at quarterback for the Seminoles over the last two seasons.

"I promised him an opportunity to come and compete," coach Mike Norvell said. "That's what he was looking for. That's what we were looking for -- somebody that could come in with the leadership that he provides."