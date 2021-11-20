Watch
Jordan Travis throws for 3 TDs as Seminoles hold off Boston College 26-23

Florida State battles back after taking 23-point lead
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mary Schwalm/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks to pass during the first half of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 16:16:37-05

BOSTON — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College in their own territory in the final two minutes for a 26-23 victory on Saturday.

A week after rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes for a victory over rival Miami, the Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled to a 23-point lead before holding on to move a victory away from becoming bowl eligible.

Travis completed 20-of-34 passes with no interceptions, connecting with three different receivers for scores.

