Jordan Travis named semifinalist for Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award

Florida State QB from West Palm Beach has accounted for 27 TDs this season
Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis looks for open receiver vs. Miami Hurricanes, Nov. 11, 2023
Colin Hackley/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for an open receiver during the first half against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Nov 15, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is a semifinalist for the top honor at his position in college football.

Travis on Tuesday was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The redshirt senior from West Palm Beach is Florida State's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns for which he's responsible.

Travis has led the No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to 16 straight wins – the third-longest winning streak in Florida State history.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis pushes through Miami Hurricanes defense for first down, Nov. 11, 2023
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis pushes through Miami defenders for a first down during the first half Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The former Benjamin School standout has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 160 yards and seven scores.

Travis became the first Florida State starting quarterback to win three games against rival Miami after the Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes 27-20 last weekend.

The three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 28.

