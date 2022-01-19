Watch
John Butler's block seals Florida State's OT win over No. 6 Duke

Seminoles let 9-point lead slip away in regulation
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) and forward John Butler (22) celebrate after beating Duke 79-78 in overtime Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 12:26 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 00:26:03-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime, John Butler blocked Wendell Moore Jr.'s driving attempt in the lane with 2 seconds remaining, and Florida State stunned No. 6 Duke 79-78 on Tuesday night.

Florida State let a nine-point lead slip away in regulation and needed Evans driving layup high off the glass with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Duke.

Caleb Mills had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime for Florida State, which won its fourth straight game.

