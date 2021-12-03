Jermaine Johnson named ACC defensive player of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year.

The Georgia transfer received 53 of 64 votes Wednesday to become the eighth Florida State defender to become ACC defensive player of the year since it was instituted in 1993, joining Derek Brooks (1993), Derrick Alexander (1994), Peter Boulware (1996), Andre Wadsworth (1997), Darnell Dockett (2003), Bjoern Werner (2012) and DeMarcus Walker (2016).

RELATED: All-ACC first team Seminoles

Johnson registered 12 quarterback sacks and 18 tackles for loss, both of which lead the ACC and rank among the top six.

Johnson joined the Seminoles this year after two seasons at Georgia.