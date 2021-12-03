Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Jermaine Johnson named ACC defensive player of the year

Georgia transfer leads league in sacks, tackles for loss
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mary Schwalm/AP
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson during the first half of a game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston.
Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson sacks Boston College Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec in 2021
Posted at 10:19 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 22:19:28-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year.

The Georgia transfer received 53 of 64 votes Wednesday to become the eighth Florida State defender to become ACC defensive player of the year since it was instituted in 1993, joining Derek Brooks (1993), Derrick Alexander (1994), Peter Boulware (1996), Andre Wadsworth (1997), Darnell Dockett (2003), Bjoern Werner (2012) and DeMarcus Walker (2016).

RELATED: All-ACC first team Seminoles

Johnson registered 12 quarterback sacks and 18 tackles for loss, both of which lead the ACC and rank among the top six.

Johnson joined the Seminoles this year after two seasons at Georgia.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.