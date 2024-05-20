Watch Now
James Tibbs III becomes ninth ACC baseball player of year in Florida State history

Junior outfielder leads ACC with 24 home runs, 78 RBI, .840 slugging percentage
Florida State Seminoles outfielder James Tibbs III runs to first base at Florida Gators, March 12, 2024
Gary McCullough/AP
Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III runs to first base against Florida on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 17:52:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.

The junior from Marietta, Georgia, also earned All-ACC first-team honors Monday, along with starting pitcher Jamie Arnold.

Tibbs leads the ACC with 24 home runs, 78 RBI and an .840 slugging percentage. His on-base percentage during conference games was an ACC-best .519.

Defensively, Tibbs started all 53 games for the Seminoles at right field, with zero errors and six outfield assists.

Third baseman Cam Smith was named to the All-ACC second team, while outfielder Jaime Ferrer and Marco Dinges, Florida State's primary designated hitter, received third-team recognition.

Tibbs becomes the ninth ACC player of the year in Florida State history, joining outfielder J.D. Drew (1997), second baseman Marshall McDougall (1999), outfielder John-Ford Griffin (2001), second baseman Tony Thomas Jr. (2007), catcher Buster Posey (2008), outfielder James Ramsey (2012), outfielder DJ Stewart (2014) and catcher Mat Nelson (2021).

