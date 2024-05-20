James Tibbs III becomes ninth ACC baseball player of year in Florida State history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.

The junior from Marietta, Georgia, also earned All-ACC first-team honors Monday, along with starting pitcher Jamie Arnold.

Tibbs leads the ACC with 24 home runs, 78 RBI and an .840 slugging percentage. His on-base percentage during conference games was an ACC-best .519.

Defensively, Tibbs started all 53 games for the Seminoles at right field, with zero errors and six outfield assists.

Third baseman Cam Smith was named to the All-ACC second team, while outfielder Jaime Ferrer and Marco Dinges, Florida State's primary designated hitter, received third-team recognition.

Tibbs becomes the ninth ACC player of the year in Florida State history, joining outfielder J.D. Drew (1997), second baseman Marshall McDougall (1999), outfielder John-Ford Griffin (2001), second baseman Tony Thomas Jr. (2007), catcher Buster Posey (2008), outfielder James Ramsey (2012), outfielder DJ Stewart (2014) and catcher Mat Nelson (2021).