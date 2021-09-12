Watch
Jacksonville State stuns Seminoles on final play at home

Florida State falls to FCS opponent for first time in 27 matchups
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phil Sears/AP
Jacksonville State receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson heads for the end zone after catching a pass for the game-winning touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Jacksonville State won 20-17.
Posted at 1:21 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 01:21:30-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired and Jacksonville State upset Florida State 20-17 on Saturday night.

The Seminoles (0-2) were sluggish from the start and couldn't make a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter hold up.

Florida State lost for the first time in 27 matchups against FCS teams.

McKenzie Milton made his first start at Florida State, completing 18 of 31 passes for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But the Seminoles often leaned on the running game, with Jashaun Corbin surpassing the 100-yard mark for a second straight week.

Florida State Seminoles QB McKenzie Milton scrambles from Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive end Umstead Sanders in 2021
Jacksonville State has now beaten FBS teams in back-to-back years. The Gamecocks defeated Florida International 19-10 in 2020.

The game was often marred by inconsistency in the passing game for both teams as well as a combined 24 penalties.

