Georgia Tech stings No. 15 Seminoles 80-75 for ACC championship

Yellow Jackets win first ACC title since 1993
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gerry Broome/AP
Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright takes a shot over Florida State center Balsa Koprivica during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Moses Wright shoots over Florida State Seminoles center Balsa Koprivica in 2021 ACC Tournament championship game
Posted at 11:35 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 23:35:57-05

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets, who won their first ACC title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.

Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Florida State, which shot 56%. But the Seminoles committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Yellow Jackets.

