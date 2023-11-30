Watch Now
Georgia rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Florida State 68-66

Justin Hill scores game-winning jump shot with 1.5 seconds left
Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Hill dribbles, Feb. 11, 2023
Alex Slitz/AP
Georgia guard Justin Hill dribbles down court during the second half against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga.
Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Hill dribbles, Feb. 11, 2023
Posted at 12:54 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 00:55:55-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Justin Hill hit a jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining as Georgia rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Florida State 68-66 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

De'Ante Green split a pair of free throws for Florida State that tied the game 66-all with 27 seconds remaining. Hill began his move with about eight seconds to go following a Bulldog timeout and then his pull-up jumper hit nothing but net. Chandler Jackson's desperation heave from beyond midcourt was off.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim made a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-2 run that gave Georgia a 64-63 edge with 2:29 remaining. Florida State had held the lead since the 18-minute mark of the first half and had a 61-44 advantage with 7:53 to play in the game.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points to lead Georgia (4-3). Hill finished with 13 points and Abdur-Rahim had 12 points on four 3-pointers. RJ Melendez also scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Darin Green Jr. made four shots from long range and finished with 21 points for Florida State (4-2). De'Ante Green added 14 points and Baba Miller had nine on three 3s.

The game marked the first between the teams since a 70-67 Bulldog win on Dec. 1, 1981.

Georgia hosts Mercer on Friday.

Florida State plays at No. 17 North Carolina on Saturday in an ACC opener.

