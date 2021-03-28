Menu

Friend becomes foe when Juwan Howard faces Leonard Hamilton in Sweet 16

Relationship dates back to time with NBA's Wizards in 2000
AJ Mast/Robert Franklin/AP
Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, who have been friends since their days with the Washington Wizards, will meet in the Sweet 16.
Posted at 3:59 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 03:59:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — It's not that Juwan Howard doesn't love his old friend and mentor, Leonard Hamilton. It's just that there's a lot on the line this week.

The Sweet 16 game Sunday between Michigan and Florida State also sets up a coaching confrontation between student and mentor.

Howard and Hamilton struck up a strong friendship in 2000, when Howard was wrapping up his time with the Washington Wizards and Hamilton was coaching there.

When Howard got the job coaching his alma mater, who are top-seeded and into the second weekend for the fourth straight tournament, one of his first visits was to Hamilton. Good choice.

"Coach Ham," as Howard calls him, is building something big at Florida State, which has reached this point for the third straight tournament and is seeded fourth.

