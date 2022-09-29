Florida State offers football tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State is giving away tickets to Saturday's football game to Floridians who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian.

FSU athletic director Michael Alford said Thursday that Florida residents can claim up to four tickets by providing their state-issued identification at the baseball stadium's ticket office beginning Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The No. 23 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) host No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) for homecoming Saturday afternoon.

While some teams throughout the state have moved the site or date of their games because of Ian, Alford has repeatedly said that the Seminoles intended to play Saturday, even after FSU's campus closed ahead of the storm.

Phil Sears/AP Florida State running back Trey Benson fights for extra yardage as Duquesne defenders pursue in the second quarter Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson questioned earlier in the week whether the game should be played in Tallahassee.

"You certainly hope the ACC office makes the right decision, and if they don't, we will," Clawson said during his Tuesday afternoon news conference. "We are not going to travel down there and put anybody at risk. We are monitoring the weather. Obviously, this is in the league's hands, in Florida State's hands. We would hope that they would make the right decision. But if we feel that there is any danger to our players going down there, we are not going to go."

Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.