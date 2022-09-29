Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Florida State offers football tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian

Up to 4 tickets available to residents with Florida IDs
Florida State Seminoles fans cheer before game against Duquesne Dukes, Aug. 27, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phil Sears/AP
Florida State fans cheer before the start of a game against Duquesne, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State Seminoles fans cheer before game against Duquesne Dukes, Aug. 27, 2022
Posted at 6:54 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 18:54:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State is giving away tickets to Saturday's football game to Floridians who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian.

FSU athletic director Michael Alford said Thursday that Florida residents can claim up to four tickets by providing their state-issued identification at the baseball stadium's ticket office beginning Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The No. 23 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) host No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) for homecoming Saturday afternoon.

While some teams throughout the state have moved the site or date of their games because of Ian, Alford has repeatedly said that the Seminoles intended to play Saturday, even after FSU's campus closed ahead of the storm.

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson vs. Duquesne Dukes in 2021
Florida State running back Trey Benson fights for extra yardage as Duquesne defenders pursue in the second quarter Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson questioned earlier in the week whether the game should be played in Tallahassee.

"You certainly hope the ACC office makes the right decision, and if they don't, we will," Clawson said during his Tuesday afternoon news conference. "We are not going to travel down there and put anybody at risk. We are monitoring the weather. Obviously, this is in the league's hands, in Florida State's hands. We would hope that they would make the right decision. But if we feel that there is any danger to our players going down there, we are not going to go."

Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms