Darrin Green Jr. paces Florida State with 18 points as 'Noles smack Kennesaw State 94-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Senior guard Darrin Green Jr. scored 18 points and Florida State beat Kennesaw State 94-67 on Friday night in the season opener for the Seminoles.

Reserve Camron Fletcher scored 11 points and Cam Corhen scored 10 points for Florida State which never trailed.

Simeon Cottle scored 18 points, Terrell Burden and reserve RJ Johnson each scored 13 and Demond Robinson scored 10 and collected 13 rebounds for the Owls.

Johnson's jump shot with 4:26 left before halftime brought the Owls within 34-25 and it marked the last time Kennesaw State would get within single digits.

Florida State countered with Green making his second 3-pointer of the half and Tom House connecting on consecutive 3s and the 'Noles pushed the lead to 43-25. Florida State went to halftime up 49-34. The Seminoles emerged from halftime and outscored Kennesaw State (1-1) 14-4 within the first six minutes for a 63-38 lead and cruised from there.

The Seminoles enter the season seeking a drastic improvement over last year in which Florida State posted a program-record 23 losses.

Kennesaw State hopes to duplicate last year's magic when the Owls lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Xavier. They were tied with the Musketeers with 18 seconds left before losing 72-67.