Could Texas A&M target Mike Norvell?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Could Texas A&M be targeting another Florida State football coach to replace Jimbo Fisher?

Fourth-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell's name has been linked to several speculatory reports about candidates to take over at Texas A&M for Fisher, who was fired Sunday.

Norvell was asked about the reports during his Monday news conference.

"There's not really any point to talk about it," Norvell said. "It's funny how sometimes those things get out there and people want to try to use that, especially in recruiting and things like that."

Norvell is 28-15 and has the No. 4 Seminoles positioned for a playoff run.

After winning just three games in his first season and getting off to a 0-4 start during the 2021 season, the Seminoles are 25-6 since and have won 16 straight headed into this weekend's home finale against North Alabama.

Fisher succeeded the legendary Bobby Bowden at Florida State and coached the Seminoles for eight seasons, including the 2013 national championship team being honored during Saturday's game.

But he spurned Florida State for Texas A&M in December 2017 after receiving a 10-year, $75 million contract that was fully guaranteed.

Alan Diaz/AP Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher raises his fist after the Seminoles won the Orange Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State defeated Michigan 33-32.

The hope was that Fisher would deliver the Aggies a national title. Instead, Fisher went 45-25 at Texas A&M and was 27-21 against Southeastern Conference opponents. The closest the Aggies came to chasing a championship was during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when Texas A&M finished 9-1 and fourth in the country.

Norvell succeeded Willie Taggart, Fisher's successor who was fired by Florida State just 21 games into his tenure in Tallahassee.

If Florida State fans had any doubts about Norvell, the team's turnaround seems to have dispelled questions about Norvell's future.

"I can't control any of that," Norvell added. "Obviously, we're so excited about what we're building here, where we're going, the opportunity that's ahead. I mean, this is a special place, and I think that speaks for itself. So, I'm grateful for the opportunity, but I can't control all those things."