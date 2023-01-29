Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Chase Hunter, No. 24 Clemson survive scare by Seminoles 82-81

Clemson snaps 8-game losing streak to Florida State in Tallahassee
Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter and Florida State Seminoles guard Darin Green Jr. fight for rebound, Jan. 28, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phil Sears/AP
Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. and Clemson guard Chase Hunter position themselves for a rebound in the first half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter and Florida State Seminoles guard Darin Green Jr. fight for rebound, Jan. 28, 2023
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 20:11:25-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson (18-4, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State.

Tyson made 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc, playing the full 40 minutes. He has now made 50 3-pointers on the season.

Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State (7-15, 5-6), which made a season-high 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles had made just 3 of 22 3-pointers in a lopsided home loss to No. 20 Miami on Tuesday.

Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. each hit four 3-pointers for the Seminoles. Freshman forward Baba Miller had his best game, scoring 11 points and pulling down four rebounds in 20 minutes.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones