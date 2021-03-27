Charlie Ward appointed to District Board of Trustees at Tallahassee Community College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State star and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward has been tapped to serve on the District Board of Trustees at Tallahassee Community College.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed the 1993 Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback to the role Friday afternoon.

Ward will join the seven-member policy-making body for the school, located about 2 miles from where he starred for the Seminoles in the early 1990s.

After leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season and their first national championship in 1993, Ward went on to become a standout basketball player for the New York Knicks, who selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft.

Doug Mills/AP Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward scrambles away from a diving Nebraska linebacker Trev Alberts during first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Jan. 1, 1994, in Miami.

He retired after an 11-year NBA career, including more than nine years with the Knicks, and currently serves as a high school basketball coach in Tallahassee.

Ward becomes the third former FSU football player to be appointed by DeSantis to a state position.

DeSantis drafted former FSU safety and Pahokee native John Davis to serve as secretary of the Florida Lottery in October. He also appointed former first-round NFL draft pick Corey Simon to lead Volunteer Florida in December.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.